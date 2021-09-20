Keith Urban Honored By CRB

Keith Urban is the recipient of the 2021 CRB Artist Career Achievement Award. The award will be presented during the Country Radio Hall of Fame Induction Dinner and Awards Ceremony October 13 in Nashville.

“Only a very select group of artists ascends to the level of this award. They do it by combining years of uncompromised brilliant performance with sustained success,” said Kurt Johnson. “As Keith continues to reach new creative heights every year, let’s pause to celebrate him.”

The CRB Artist Career Achievement Award is presented to an individual artist or act that, through their creativity, vision, performance or leadership, has made a significant contribution to the development and promotion of country music and country radio.

