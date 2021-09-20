Kathy With a K Joins KPOI

105.9 FM The Wave, Honolulu has added long-time island radio personality ‘Kathy with a K’ to the line-up. She has been part of the Hawaii entertainment scene for nearly three-decades.

“I am grateful to continue to do what I love on the islands where I was born, raised and still reside,” said Kathy. “I share a special connection to the people and communities I talk story with every day.”

“Listeners have enjoyed finding this new radio station and the vibe of our carefully curated playlist of Hawaii’s relaxing favorites. It’s time to add the element that makes radio truly special to authentically serve our local audience,” said Kelsey Yogi, PD. “Kathy With a K is an industry pro and a local favorite with an uplifting spirit that fans will be happy to hear again on-air in Hawaii.”