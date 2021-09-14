DeDe Donats $10K To Hurricane Ida Families

The DeDe McGuire Foundation has joined forces with the 100 Black Men of Metro New Orleans and 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge to help relief, recovery and restoration efforts after the devastating effects of Hurricane Ida.

“The 100 Black Men of Metro New Orleans and The 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge thank the DeDe McGuire Foundation for a generous donation to the Restoration Fund. 100% of the donation will go to the relief, recovery and restoration of families and communities in South Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Ida. We have a long road towards restoration but donations like these greatly help us towards our goal.” James Logan, President and Chairman of the Board, 100 Black Men of Metro New Orleans.