New DC Football Partnership

El Zol 107.9 (WLZL-FM) and the Washington Football team have announced a new broadcast partnership. Spanish broadcast for all of the team’s regular and postseason games will be aired on the Audacy station.

“We’re delighted to bolster our partnership with the Washington Football Team and broadcast games on our FM dial,” said Ivy Savoy-Smith, SVP/MM, Audacy Washington D.C. “Broadcasting on El Zol 107.9 will allow us to expand the reach of our gameday content to a wider audience and better serve the team’s fans and our audience.”

Spanish broadcasts had previously aired on sister station El Zol Deportes (WJFK-AM).