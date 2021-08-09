Amado Joins Max Media

Joseph Amado is the new Director of Promotions and Marketing for Max Media in Virginia. He comes over from Summit Media in Richmond where he was Promotions Director.

“We launched a nationwide search to find a Promotions Warrior that would help us win and found him right in our backyard,” said Eddie Haskell, VP Operations/Programming. “Joe has years of experience with a cluster I highly respect and his knowledge of the market will be a huge asset as he hits the ground running.”

“I am extremely excited to join this incredible team and the opportunity to work with these amazing stations,” said Amado. “

Max Media, LLC is based in Virginia Beach, VA and has radio stations in Virginia, Illinois, Missouri, and Colorado.