Moving to Mornings

Crista Media’s KCMS-FM in Seattle is moving Erica Parkerson and Steve Sunshine from afternoon’s to morning drive, beginning Wednesday, September 8. One of the first shows in the new time slot will be a special remembrance of the 20th Anniversary of September 11, 2001.

On the same day “Mornings with Erica & Steve” launches, current Morning Show host Sam Kelly will kick off a new afternoon show for SPIRIT 105.3 from 2:00 – 6:00 pm.

In a joint statement, Erica and Steve commented: “We are so excited! Our goal is to kick off your day with encouragement and hope through God’s love, as well as non-negotiable laughter! We are also committed to talking about what’s on your mind and heart and what’s happening right now in Seattle. You’re invited to be part of the show – from your first sip of coffee, we want to be there for you and your family. Let’s go!”