WBUR News Paid Fellowships

Boston’s NPR News Station, WBUR is looking for candidates for a yearlong fellowship program. Two candidates will be selected for the paid positions with benefits.

For the first time, WBUR will select two Fellows for the program who will each receive a salary of $55,000 in addition to a complete Boston University benefits package. The Fellowship provides hands-on training in every aspect of public media journalism.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the inaugural year of the fellowship has been a tremendous success for everyone involved. We all learned an enormous amount from one another,” said Dan Mauzy, Executive Editor. “We are grateful to be able to now build on that experience and expand the fellowship to two aspiring public media journalists in 2022.”

The fellowship will run from January through December 2022. Applications, open now, are due by September 15, 2021, and finalists will be notified by November 8, 2021.

You can learn more about the position requirements and application process Here.