Nielsen Has Very Nice Quarter

Nielsen reported revenue growth in Q2 of 6.2% from $811 million to $861 million. Audience Measurement revenues of $629 million increased 4.3%. Free cash flow for the ratings firm jumped to $190 million, from $86 million.

The company also raised its full-year guidance, now expecting to grow revenue between 2.5% to 3.0%. Previously the expectation was 2.0% to 3.0%.

In prepared remarks, Nielsen CEO David Kenny said, “Our quarterly financial results demonstrate our continued strategic and operational transformation, as the global media ecosystem evolves. We have increased confidence in our full-year outlook, which is reflected in our updated 2021 guidance. We continue to see healthy renewals from existing clients, growing interest from new clients, and steady progress in our global product development. This includes launching The Gauge as an analytic tool across streaming and linear media, expanding our outcomes portfolio into additional advertisers, and expanding Gracenote into several additional countries. We are executing well against our strategy and roadmap to create long-term value and are pleased with steady progress again this quarter.”