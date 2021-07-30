ABC News Launches Season 2 of Popular Podcast

“Have You Seen This Man?” This question is once again posed as ABC News launches the second season of its podcast, which takes listeners along for the real-time global search by the U.S. Marshals for scammer John Ruffo, currently on their “15 Most Wanted” list.

Ruffo swindled banks out of more than $300 million—one of the largest frauds of its time—and used the borrowed cash to turn himself into a Wall Street big shot before his con fell apart.

The six-part podcast is hosted by Sunny Hostin, Emmy® Award-winning co-host of “The View,” and features reporting by ABC News senior investigative reporter Matthew Mosk, who embeds with the U.S. Marshals on Ruffo’s trail.

Mosk reports the story of how 23 years ago, the Brooklyn computer salesperson pleaded guilty to fraud and, after turning in his ankle monitor on his way to a 17-year prison sentence, left his car at JFK Airport and disappeared. The first episode will debut on Wednesday, Aug. 11, with new episodes posting weekly.