iHeart Podcasts Top List

The Media Monitors Podcast Listener survey shows a strong Q2 for iHeartMedia. 17 of its podcasts ranked in the top 200, putting the publisher in the number one slot.

NPR put 12 programs in the top 200, for a second place finish. Rounding out the first five positions is a two way tie for third with Parcast Network and The New York Times each with six podcasts. Wondery, Earwolf and WNYC studios ranked fifth with five programs making the top 200.

The iHeart podcasts were the highest total number of programs for a publisher since Media Monitors Podrank started measurement in 2020.