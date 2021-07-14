Recruiting A Diversified Workforce

The National Association of Broadcasters is teaming up with TriNet for a webinar on recruiting and on-boarding an empowered, diverse workforce. The July 21 webinar is free to NAB members.

TriNet, a provider of comprehensive human resources for SMBs, will provide management experts to explain best practices for identifying talent and conducting candidate interviews. The experts will also talk about the infrastructure and tools to help the employees thrive.

“We are pleased to offer our members access to Fortune 100-level benefits to help small and mid-sized broadcasters attract and retain top talent,” said April Carty-Sipp, EVP Industry Affairs. “Through our partnership with TriNet, we are able to provide comprehensive HR solutions and information to also help broadcasters create operational efficiencies.”

Registration information can be found Here.