Beasley Bounces In Ft. Myers

Beasley Media Group has launched 96.5 / 101.5 The Bounce: Throwback Hip Hop and R&B in Ft. Myers, Florida. BMG has also expanded its ESPN Southwest Florida offering.

“This station brings the best of throwback hip hop to our community,” said AJ Lurie, VP/MM. “This type of nostalgia is something we all can appreciate throughout our day!”

As part of the launch, The Bounce is running commercial free for three weeks. The station is a close clone to 105.1 The Bounce WMGC-FM in Detroit.

The Bounce can be heard on 103.9 WXKB-Hd2 as well on translators: 101.5/W268AH-FM, 96.5/W243BM-FM and 105.1/W286Ak-FM.

WBCN-AM ESPN Southwest Florida is also available on: 770 WBCN-AM and 96.1 WRXK-HD2 as well on translators 104.3/W282BY- FM and 98.1/W251AL-FM.