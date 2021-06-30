SBS GM Named to FAB Board

Spanish Broadcasting System Miami General Manager Donny Hudson has been appointed to the Florida Association of Broadcasters’ Board of Directors. Hudson has been with SBS for 22 years.

Hudson has been General Manager and Vice President of SBS Miami supervising all operations at WXDJ-FM (EL NUEVO ZOL 106.7FM), WRMA-FM (RITMO 95.7FM), WCMQ-FM (ZETA 92.3FM), and the LaMusica app.

“I am honored and privileged that the leadership of the Florida Association of Broadcasters’ (FAB) Board of Directors has named me to its radio board,” stated Donny Hudson. “As Radio Board Member, I am very committed to fostering an environment where all members can prosper, grow and enter the economic mainstream of business activity in the Country. I look forward to joining my fellow board members and working diligently in achieving the FAB goals and mission.”

Prior to joining Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS), Hudson served as EVP of Sales for America CV Network/ America TeVe. He also worked in sales at HBC for WRTO-98.3FM, WAMR-107.5FM and WQBA-1140AM, WAQI-710AM and then as General Sales Manager of WRTO-98.3FM. He started his radio career at WSUA-Radio Suave after graduating from the University of Miami in 1989 with a Degree in Broadcasting. He is a proud Miami native.