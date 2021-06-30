Big Tech Continues To Spend Big Money For Podcasts

Amazon is acquiring exclusive rights to “SmartLess,” a podcast hosted by Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes. Bloomberg reports Amazon is paying between $60 and $80 million for the show in a 3-year deal.

Wondery will handle distribution, marketing, and advertising sales for the show. Amazon acquired Wondery in 2020 and ART19 last week as the big tech company looks to battle in the podcasting space.

Throwing $80 million on the table for a single podcast might seem like a lot of money to most. However, at the end of March Amazon had over $73 Billion cash-on-hand.

The Smartless deal also includes the right to future podcasts from the SmartLess team.

Spotify recently paid $20 million per year for the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. That on top of the mega-deal for Joe Rogan.