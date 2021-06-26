Canadian Talker Gets New Host

Global News Radio 770 CHQR has hired well-known Calgary media personality Ted Henley host The Drive (weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.). Henley officially takes over as permanent host Monday.

With more than 23 years of experience in journalism, Henley has been on-air in Calgary for decades. He began his career as an anchor, reporter and producer with Global Calgary before joining CityTV as the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. anchor. In 2006, he started working in radio as the morning show host with 660 News. Henley eventually returned to TV as the face of Breakfast Television for the next eight years.

“I can’t wait to have a conversation with Calgarians every afternoon,” said Ted Henley. “I care deeply about this community and the issues affecting us all.”

“A talented host with extensive experience and a love of Calgary, 770 CHQR is lucky to have Ted officially join the station in this permanent role,” said John Vos, Regional Program Director, Corus Radio Alberta. “With Ted at the helm, listeners can expect an informative and engaging program that gets to the heart of the issues that matter most to the city.”

770 CHQR (CHQR – AM) is a Calgary talk station and has been part of the community since 1964. The station is also the official broadcast voice of the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League.