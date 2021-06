The 16th Annual ‘I Bleed For Preston & Steve’ Blood Drive, held in conjunction with the American Red Cross, collected 778 units of blood. Preston & Steve host mornings on Beasley’s WMMR in Philadelphia.

Preston & Steve Show members, along with WMMR On Air Personalities Pierre Robert, Jacky Bam Bam, Brent Porche, and Sara made appearances throughout the day to greet and thank donors.

Pictured here are WMMR’s Steve Morrison of The Preston & Steve Show and Hannah Reader of the American Red Cross.