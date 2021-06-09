Lin-Manuel Miranda Winner Of NABLF Award

Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter, actor and director; will receive the 2021 Service to America Leadership Award from the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation. He is the creator and original star of Tony-winning ‘Hamilton’ and ‘In the Heights’.

“As the creative force behind some of the most successful stage and screen productions in recent memory, Lin-Manuel Miranda has left an indelible mark on our culture,” said Gordon Smith, President/CEO. “He has matched his outstanding success with an outspoken advocacy for Puerto Rico and the arts, and a steadfast commitment to helping communities grow, learn and thrive. We are delighted to commemorate his storied accomplishments and dedication to public service with the Service to America Leadership Award.”

He is being honored for his advocacy and support for the Latino community and the arts. Miranda has maintained an active partnership with the Hispanic Federation, and its Emergency Assistance Fund. The fund has donated more than $14 million to 250 community-based organizations focusing on reaching the most impacted and vulnerable communities.

Miranda will receive the honor during the 2021 Celebration of Service to America Awards, premiering on July 10, 2021.

