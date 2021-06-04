$60 Million Complex Planned For Emmis Tower Site

408 units are planned to be built on the WFNI-AM tower site in Indianapolis after Emmis had 57 acres of the property on Perry Worth Road rezoned for mixed-use, commercial, office and residential developments.

According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, 10 apartment buildings and a clubhouse are planned.

Emmis Kate Snedeker tells IBJ that the company has already sold 5 acres along the northeast corner of its original 70-acre property to allow for the construction of a senior living facility.

Snedeker says Emmis will be removing the WFNI-AM tower as more and more of the property is developed. “We are currently exploring other broadcast sites for 1070.”