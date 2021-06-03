Ron Burgundy Debuts Season Four

Will Ferrell reprises his role as Ron Burgundy for season four of the original podcast. The conversations and observations are part of iHeartMedia’s Big Money Players Network.

The latest episode has Burgundy talking with Carolina Barlow about what he is calling the ‘PAMdemic’ along with his live vaccine distribution and his self-administered ‘VIP Celebrity Vaccine’ on the air.

“It’s a secret vaccine, a hybrid of all the other vaccines. It’s a very VIP service and comes with bottle service.”

“There are women named Pam who are missing all over the world! Vanishing into thin air. We are experienceing a True PAMdemic.”

Season 4 will include 12 episodes, with a new episode dropping every Thursday, diving into topics like Tik Tok, Ron’s hobbies and his advice on how to live a healthy lifestyle.