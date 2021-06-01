Launching A New Show

(By Mike McVay) This past week several new talk radio programs launched or were announced to be launched soon. Which made me reflect on the best practices I’ve observed or utilized over the years in launching new shows, as well as failures due to poor execution of those practices. There are some very specific things that one should consider when preparing to launch a program.

None are guaranteed to make for a successful launch, as the success of a personality show comes down to the personality. If you don’t have the right talent, no matter how much marketing and prize money you throw at it, how much research or how many strategic meetings you have, you will fail. If there’s no magic when the microphone is turned-on, there is no hope for success. Hire the right talent.

Start by determining if there is an opportunity, a need or a hole for the new program you’re planning to launch. Many a great idea has failed because there wasn’t a need to be satisfied. You also have to evaluate the strength of the leader in the category. Is there a weakness to attack within the strength of the leader? What’s the level of loyalty the audience has for the leader? Your audience has to come from somewhere, so if not from the leader’s audience, from where?

Decide what will be unique about your program that makes someone want to listen to your show versus another. Answer the question “why” when it comes to changing a listener’s habit. Why will they want to listen to your show. What’s going to happen regularly on this new program that will create word of mouth? How is it different, or better, than the competition?

Is there a way to make your show memorable? A sonic sound that immediately identifies your program. A specific theme song that opens the show, a style or type of music bed that sets-up stop-sets, a branding statement that sells a credible benefit. These are all tools that can be used to enhance a program and be woven into the fabric of a show.

Examine the competition. Be fair and honest in your assessment. What’s their clock structure? How will you structure your clock? What containers (blocks) will you have to be filled with content (topics) within the format clock? Will you have benchmark bits used within the show on select days/times. Is there an opportunity to counter-program the competition to take advantage of the nomads in their audience? Those are the people that punch buttons and change stations.

What’s your show prep process going to be and who participates in working with the talent to prepare for each show? What’s the role of the producer? Does the board operator have a clearly mapped run of show for each program? Does the show play into a strategy for a podcast? What will the weekly schedule be and does it include a review/coaching session with the talent at the end of each week?

Prepare to practice the program pre-launch, in real time for the length of the show, daily for two weeks at a minimum. My preference has always been to practice for a full four weeks. I know that there are those groaning as they read this, but it’s important to practice in a repetitive fashion so that the show becomes second nature to the team. The reason for that much practice is that it allows the team to experience almost everything that they will experience in real time during the first month when they are live. A first impression is a lasting impression.

What’s the plan for vacation time or unplanned absences? Many shows have an “understudy” who can step-in and act as the substitute host at a moment’s notice. Some shows produce an evergreen program that they can use in case of emergency or if a technical glitch interrupts the feed of the program.

If you’re dealing with a local show, your sales team will want a demo that they can share with potential advertisers. If it’s a network show that you’re launching, affiliation will want the same type of demo to use in clearing stations as well as for national advertisers. Local and National programs will both require the development of digital and analog assets. Logo, unique website, social media accounts, secure program names and addresses for on-line, are all important.

Once you launch your show, be prepared for the long-haul, and manage the expectations of your management, talent and affiliates. It takes time to disrupt an audience’s old habits and create new habits. It’s been a longtime since an over-the-air launch of a new show saw an immediate ratings impact. There are so many options for entertainment and information today that steady growth, albeit slow, is positive growth.

Be sure to remind the talent daily that every time they turn on the microphone … someone is hearing them for the first time. Welcome new listeners for as long as it takes to hit a critical mass. It takes years before the majority of the audience knows who you are and what you stand for. Key word … majority. Introduce and reintroduce yourself, and the purpose of the show, until that message is repeated back to you in research. Only then can you assume that your message is cutting through.

Mike McVay is President of McVay Media and can be reached at [email protected]