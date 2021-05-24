Caroline Beasley National Radio Award Honors

Beasley Media Group Chief Executive Officer Caroline Beasley will receive the National Radio Award during the Radio Show this fall in Las Vegas. The annual award honors outstanding leadership in the radio industry.

“We are thrilled to honor Caroline Beasley and commemorate her impact on the radio industry with the National Radio Award,” said Gordon Smith NAB President/CEO Gordon Smith. “Her business savvy and extraordinary leadership have propelled Beasley Media Group to new heights, while her passion for radio perfectly illustrate the spirit of broadcasting.”

A 38-year radio industry veteran, she was appointed CEO of Beasley Media Group in 2017. She previously held several senior-level positions, including executive vice president and chief financial officer. Beasley joined the company, founded by her father George Beasley, in 1983.

The Radio Show, co-produced by the Radio Advertising Bureau, will be co-located with NAB Show and held October 13-14 in Las Vegas.