Bloomberg Hits 400

Now with over 400 stations carrying Bloomberg Radio, the business and consumer news programming has seen a 25% growth rate since joining syndicator Key Networks back in October of 2020.

The network’s parent company, Bloomberg L.P., was founded in 1981 and launched Bloomberg Radio in 1992. Bloomberg’s news content includes live, customized reports for stations, Bloomberg Money Minutes, and Bloomberg specialty features, including the Black Business Report, Green Business Report, Bloomberg Business of Sports, and The Luxury Report, among others.

Dennis Green, Chief Revenue Officer, Key Networks, noted: “The interest in financial news among listeners is high. Bloomberg provides the best content that stations in multiple formats can integrate into their programming lineup. It’s informative, relevant and best of all, quite sellable to local advertisers who want to be associated with this powerful brand. And with specialty features like the Black Business Report, Bloomberg Business of Sports, Green Report and Luxury Report, Bloomberg Radio offers something for everyone. We look forward to welcoming more stations on board as affiliates of this valuable content that will generate revenue for your stations!”

Al Mayers, Global Head of Bloomberg Television and Radio said: “The results speak for themselves. In six months, Key Networks has grown Bloomberg’s existing affiliates – including virtually all major radio groups – and added new groups and stations to our portfolio. When you combine the magic of Key Networks’ smart marketing strategies and fresh new approach to affiliations with the high quality programming that Bloomberg offers, you can take a fully mature network and supercharge its growth.”