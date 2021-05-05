She’s Going Back to Cali

El Dorado Broadcasters’ KATJ-FM in Victor Valley, California has hired Ginny Harman as Midday air personality. Harman began her career in Cleveland, and in her 25 years on the air, has worked in Nashville, Phoenix Milwaukee, Austin and Los Angeles.

Harman said, “Whether hosting a show, or flying over and reporting on a fire or accident, my love for radio never wanes.

“This is a good time for us to expand our staff, while others are looking at contracting,” said Chris Fleming, Executive Vice President of El Dorado Broadcasters. “Everything we see from the audience is a desire for connectable, relatable on air personalities and Ms. Harman fits that bill.” Ginny can be heard weekdays from 10am-3pm on KATJ-FM.