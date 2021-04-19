NAB Bringing Radio Together Today

Join the NAB for its first interactive Radio Community networking event today from 3:30-4pm (Eastern). The networking session follows a session hosted by Xperi at 3PM at the NAB’s online Amplify event.

Monday’s 3PM Xperi event is with Ashruf El-Dinary on how to use HD Radio as a pipeline for other things outside of audio, including additional ways for broadcasters to generate revenue.

Here’s how you get connected to the radio networking room which is taking place on the wonder.me platform at 3:30 Eastern.

CLICK HERE

PW: Vegas2021

1. Click the room link

1. Enter Password

2. Answer the Ice Breaker question

3. Enter your name and company

4. Take a picture

5. Check your mic and camera

6. Chat and network with your peers.

Ashruf El-Dinary, Xperi will also host a conversation in the networking event on Radio Data & IoT.