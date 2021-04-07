Cold Podcast Season 2

KSL NewsRadio 102.7 is out with the second season premier of Cold. The program continues the season one series on the Joyce Lynn Yost cold case.

Joyce Lynn Yost disappeared from her apartment on an August weekend in 1985. She is believed to be dead, killed by a man who was intent on keeping her from testifying against him in a criminal trial.

While Yost’s case on the surface appears to have been solved, the Utah Bureau of Criminal Identification still lists Joyce Yost on its cold case database. This is due to lingering uncertainty over how the man convicted of her murder, killed her and where he buried the body