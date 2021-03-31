Saga Raises Over $15K For United Way

Ithaca, New York station WYXL-FM (Lite Rock 97.3) raised the money during their Wine and Dine 2021, a 13 hour event featuring auction items from local restaurants and wine shops.

All proceeds went directly to the United Way of Tompkins County.

Each restaurant donated a $200 gift certificate and each winery donated a case of wine or craft beer.

This years event finished with a record breaking amount raised, $15,174.

“Wine & Dine has raised almost $100,000 for United Way of Tompkins County since we started. Its an incredible testament to the cohesive relationship between local radio, community, and businesses. We are all “here”…and that’s where our hearts are.” Said Chet Osadchey, President and General Manager.