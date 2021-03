Borrell’s Local Marketing Trends podcast is examining if Social Media is picking up some undue credit. Gordon Borrell and Corey Elliott look into the numbers that appear to give Social Media kudos for helping business weather 2020.

Advertisers spent more time marketing themselves on Social Media last year and business rolled along. The pair examines why so many businesses have possibly concluded incorrectly that all they need is Social Media.

You can find the Podcast Here.