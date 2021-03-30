Audacy Partners With BetMGM

Audacy and BetMGM have agreed to a multi-year deal designating the sports betting and gaming platform as the preferred sports betting partner with Audacy. Under the agreement, BetMGM also will receive preferred access to Audacy talent.

“The advent of legalized mobile sports betting has presented an unprecedented opportunity to bring the action closer to the audience than ever before and, as a result, provide our partners with a direct line of sight to tap into an attentive, fully engaged audience of potential sports bettors,” said Mike Dee, President of Sports, Audacy. “We are proud to partner with BetMGM and wish to thank them for their confidence in us as we become one of their largest media partners.”

“Audacy is a leader in sports radio, digital audio and now the direct-to-consumer betting analytics space,” said Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM. “In Audacy, we’ve found a long-term strategic partner that shares our goals, enabling us to further amplify BetMGM’s reach to sports fans through the most trusted audio personalities and sports betting data and analytics platform in their respective markets today.”

Audacy (formerly Entercom) owns and operates 39 all-sports stations across the U.S.