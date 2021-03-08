AdLarge Promotes Two

AdLarge announced today two Vice Presidents have been promoted to Senior Vice Presidents. Donelle Brown, (left) now SVP of Marketing Insights & Client Relations, and Ilwira Marciszek, now SVP, Head of Revenue Operations and Digital Sales.

Cathy Csukas, AdLarge Co-CEO commented on the announcement, “Gary and I are so fortunate to have not only one but two phenomenal leaders on our team that have played such a significant role in the success of this company. Their enthusiasm and diligence have been instrumental in our growth in both radio and podcasting. We could not be more proud to recognize their hard work, talent, and dedication.”