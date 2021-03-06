Cleveland Rock Icon Michael Stanley

Cleveland singer, songwriter and radio host Michael Stanley has died after a short battle with lung cancer. He passed away at home March 5. He was 72.

Along with fronting one of the most successful bands to come out of Cleveland he was the long time afternoon host on WNCX-FM Entercom’s Classic Rock Station.

“Well if you’re reading this then I am off to catch up with that big club tour in the sky,” Stanley wrote in a letter posted on the WNCX Website. “I wanted to thank all of you for being a part of my musical journey both on the stage, on record and behind the microphone here at WNCX.”

You can read the entire letter Here and the news of his death Here