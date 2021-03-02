Women In Country Music Featured

During Women’s History month, Entercom’s country stations will celebrate top women in Country Music. Radio.com’s Leading Ladies is a month-long programming series that will be part of the national syndicated country shows.

“Country music has so many bright and talented women carrying the torch for the format, as well as exciting young stars eager to make their mark,” said Michael Martin, SVP Programming and Music Initiatives. “We’re proud to honor all of them across our platform and celebrate country music and the exciting path that lies ahead.”

The month-long celebration will culminate with a free virtual concert starring Trisha Yearwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and hosted by Hillary Scott from Lady A. The concert will be available from March 25 through March 28.