Sliwa Goes on Hiatus

As he runs for Mayor of New York City WABC host Curtis Sliwa is taking a hiatus from his radio show, podcasts and all WABC contributions. A replacement host has not been named.

New York City Campaign Finance Board attorney Nicholas Marricco has filed a complaint against Sliwa who he accused of using the WABC Radio Show to promote his Mayoral run.

Marricco said as an employee of WABC Sliwa’s campaign was receiving ‘In-Kind’ donations by being allowed to promote his candidacy and not reporting it to the Campaign Finance Board.

Red Apple Media owner John Catsimatidis, which owns WABC said WABC recently received notice that a longtime member of our WABC family, Curtis Sliwa, is officially running for Mayor. Therefore, Curtis is currently on leave pending his Mayoral bid. We wish him and all of the candidates good luck in the upcoming race. If Curtis is not successful we look forward to him rejoining the WABC family.