Management Changes in Boston, Miami For Entercom

Tim Clarke is the new Market Manager for Entercom Boston, where the company has 6 stations. Also, Claudia Menegus adds Market Manager responsibilities for Entercom Miami. Menegus is also Regional President for Entercom Gainsville, Memphis, Miami and Orlando, where she has market manager responsibilities.

Clarke replaces Mark Hannon, who recently expanded his role with Entercom as Regional President of 13 markets. Menegus replaces Keriann Worley, who recently left the company.

Clarke joins Entercom after previously serving as Vice President of Content and Audience for Cox Media Group. In this role, he oversaw all content, programming, marketing and digital audience strategies for the company’s radio properties. Prior to that, Clarke was Senior Director of Digital Audience, where he was responsible for digital content, audience and product strategy for CMG’s radio stations. Other positions with Cox Media Group include Director of Branding and Programming for CMG Tampa’s “Hot 101.5” WPOI-FM, Director of Social Media for all six of CMG’s Tampa properties, Program Director at CMG Jacksonville’s WAPE-FM and Music Director for CMG Long Island’s WBLI-FM. In 2011, Clarke was honored by Edison Research as one of their “Top 30 Under 30” in media.

In Boston Entercom owns Big 103 (WBGB-FM), Magic 106.7 (WMJX-FM), Mix 104.1 (WWBX-FM) WEEI (WEEI-FM), WEEI (WEEI-AM) and WVEI (WVEI-AM), effective March 15.

“We’re so excited to welcome Tim as Entercom Boston’s Market Manager,” said Mark Hannon, Regional President, Entercom Boston. “Tim is a proven broadcast executive who brings tremendous insights into content, audience and data analytics. He’s perfectly suited to lead our six amazing brands and digital assets into the future.”

“I am honored and thrilled to join Entercom and work with the incredibly talented team in Boston and across the entire organization,” said Clarke. “I truly admire Entercom and their forward-thinking strategy as they build the future of audio while also serving their communities and being world-class local broadcasters.”

“I look forward to leading our Miami market and its seven premier brands,” said Menegus. “Collectively, these stations and our talent embody the local spirit of Miami, giving listeners a home for entertainment and information each and every day. I’m proud to have the opportunity to work with these brands and our talented Miami team, reimagining new possibilities and connecting with our consumers and community.”

Menegus has served as Regional President, overseeing the company’s Gainsville, Memphis, Miami and Orlando markets since August 2020. She is a 22-year broadcast veteran, 18 of those spent at CBS Radio. During her tenure with CBS Radio, Menegus spent 14 years in various roles in the Baltimore market, including as NTR Director and Sales Manager for Talk and Alternative station WHFS-FM. Menegus also developed the CBS Radio Baltimore Marketing Group, a vehicle to expand non-traditional platforms, venue sponsorships, and sports marketing with Baltimore Ravens players, providing exclusive sponsorship programs and raising awareness for their foundations. In 2014, she was appointed as Director of Integrated Marketing for CBS Radio Corporate overseeing the Events and Experiences Division in 15 markets. Menegus began her career with Infinity Broadcasting in Tampa, which later merged with CBS Radio.