Entercom Baltimore Raises $1.3 Million For Kids

The $1.3 million was raised during the “Mix 106.5 Radiothon for Johns Hopkins Children’s Center,” last week. It’s the 32 year the Radiothon has been held in Baltimore.

“Mix 106.5 has been a long-time champion for families and kids in Maryland. Year after year, we are excited that Radiothon supports the vital, life-saving mission of Johns Hopkins Children’s Center,” said Tracy Brandys, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Baltimore. “Being in the middle of a pandemic, we weren’t sure what to expect, but Maryland residents came through in a big way. We’re thankful for the generosity of our listeners and sponsors who helped raise an amazing amount for Johns Hopkins kids.”