New Audio Series To Promote Diversity

It’s called “More Than That,” hosted by Gia Peppers. According to Jim Winston at NABOB, this nine-part audio series will air exclusively on the Spotset NABOB Radio Network, Urban One, and American Urban Radio Networks.

The series was conceived by dentsu and co-created and produced by One Solution, a division of Urban One. In addition to conceiving the series, dentsu scored three major sponsors for the series, General Motors, Kroger, and Procter & Gamble. dentsu obtained the support of all three sponsors to distribute the series exclusively on Black-owned media.

Doug Ray, Chief Product Officer, dentsu Americas said: “NABOB has been a tremendous partner in bringing ‘More Than That with Gia Peppers’ to market. The positive response from them and their members to our initial concept assured dentsu and our clients that we could do something together that has never been done before – and most importantly, do it authentically. We could not be more proud to have worked with Urban One, their subsidiary, One Solution, Spotset, and American Urban Radio Networks. We believe this show defines a new model for how marketers can engage ethnic audiences at scale, and it’s our ambition to use it to create meaningful progress in the media supply chain and in wider culture today and in the future.”

Jim Winston, President of NABOB said, “Black-owned media are pillars of our communities. However, our communities can only prosper if the pillars of our communities are financially sound. By recognizing the need to support Black-owned media and Black communities by supporting programming content created by and for our communities, dentsu, Kroger, P&G, and General Motors have taken meaningful action to help end systemic racial discrimination. NABOB is proud to partner with them in this endeavor.” Winston added, “This partnership grew out of the groundbreaking work done by Sherman Kizart, Managing Director of Kizart Media Partners. Sherman’s work to develop the relationship with Doug Ray at dentsu was the spark that generated this new collaboration. NABOB is deeply thankful to Sherman for his hard work on this partnership.