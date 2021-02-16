Entercom Bulks Up Sports Department

Matthew Volk is the new Vice President of Sports for Entercom. Volk will work with national and market-level Entercom management to manage the integration of existing and new sports and sports-betting content and partnerships across the company’s platforms.

He’ll also work to grow Entercom’s sports betting content through the expansion of the BetQL Audio Network and other concepts.

Volk joins Entercom from NBC Sports, where he most recently served as Vice President of Content Strategy for NBC Sports Washington since 2018. He oversaw the company’s content creation, acquisitions and licensing across all platforms, and led a digital content strategy, overseeing the written word, digital video, social strategy and original content plan for NBCSportsWashington.com and the MyTeams app. He also served as the executive producer of NBC Sports Washington’s studio programming, including NFL, NBA and NHL pre-game, halftime, and post-game shows, as well as daily news and information programming. He also managed the company’s betting and gaming strategies, launching the first-ever NBA and NFL league sanctioned predictive gaming shows and served as the executive producer of NBC Sports’ first-ever gambling show, “The Daily Line.”

Volk will report to Jeff Sottolano, Executive Vice President of Programming.