Beck Joins iHeart

iHeartMedia has hired John Beck to run its St. Louis market. The 30 year vet joins iHeart from Emmis, where he most recently served as the SVP, overseeing St. Louis’ heritage rock station, KSHE. He began his career at WFFM in Pittsburgh.

Beck has also been honored with an array of awards, including being named one of America’s Top 10 Radio Managers by Radio Ink and Radio Ink’s Radio Wayne Market Manager of the year.

Beck He will report to Tony Coles, Division President for iHeartMedia Markets Group who said Beck is one of the most respected leaders in St. Louis. “His track record of success, reputation for building a winning culture, and his deep roots in both the media and advertising communities are only a few of the many reasons we are thrilled to have John leading our team.”

“I am thrilled to be working at iHeartMedia in the town I love,” said Beck. “I look forward to working with the local staff and leadership, several of whom I already know. iHeartMedia is an amazing company and I can’t wait to tell the story and find ways to use our stations to build and promote this awesome city and region that we call home.”