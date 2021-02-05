Hunger Day Radiothon Successful

830 WCCO’s (WCCO-AM), Minneapolis raised more than half-a-million dollars to combat hunger. The 13th annual “Let’s Kick Hunger Day Radiothon” raised a record-breaking $544,974 to benefit Second Harvest Heartland.

“Second Harvest Heartland is on the hunger fight of our lives right now during this pandemic, and the WCCO Radio listeners have stepped up for the people who need us most,” said Shannon Knoepke, SVP/MM. “The actions of our listeners and our local team will help thousands of families in need. It’s a joyous day.”

Results from this year’s virtual event brought the overall total to over $2.5 million since 2009.