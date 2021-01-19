WLS Promotes Morning Man To News Director

The Chicago news station has promoted Nick Gale to News Director. Gale will continue in his role as News Anchor for Morning Drive, a position he’s held since 2020. He replaces John Dempsey who retired at the end of 2020.

A native of suburban Glenview, IL, Gale has been behind a microphone since 1994, when he got his start in broadcasting at Glenbrook South High School radio station WGBK-FM. After graduating from Southern Illinois University with a B.S. degree in Radio and Political Science, Gale worked as News Director at a five-station radio group in LaSalle-Peru, IL, and later as a reporter and anchor at WOKV-AM in Jacksonville, FL. He then came home to Chicago and spent six years with the Illinois Radio Network covering state government for 50 affiliates, and also worked part-time at WLS before joining full-time in 2013.

Gale commented: “As the great John Dempsey signs off, it is humbling to even have been considered for the position that he and others synonymous with Chicago radio and WLS have held (think Jennifer Keiper, Steve Scott, Bud Miller). I am proud to say that all have been my mentors over the years (thanks, Bud, for setting up a tour of the station with Steve when I was just a kid in college; thank you, Jen, for giving me a chance all those years ago; and Dempsey… well… you’re just the best! Congrats on your retirement!).”