Gordon Smith: “A New Day Of Infamy”

NAB President/CEO Gordon Smith calls the Capitol attack “a new day of infamy” in an op-ed piece for The Hill. Smith, a former two-term senator from Oregon, said it’s hard to fathom what took place January 6.

“On Jan. 6, I joined with millions of Americans who watched in shock, dismay and profound sadness as a demonstration objecting to the certification of the 2020 presidential election turned into a deadly riot in the halls of the United States Capitol Building,” writes smith. “Yet, I take solace in the work of another pillar of American democracy during this dark period — our free and open press.”

You can read the entire op-ed piece Here.