More Responsibility For Salem’s Natkowski

Salem promoted Angenette Natkowski to Director of Sales in Salem’s in Chicago. In this newly created position, Natkowski will continue to focus on AM 560 the Answer/WIND and Salem Surround Chicago with additional responsibility for AM 1160 Hope For Your Life/WYLL.

Natkowski joined WIND in January 2015, as a Senior Account Executive. As a salesperson, she not only had success selling AM 560, Angenette was instrumental with the launch of Salem Chicago’s digital division. In August 2018, Angenette was promoted to General Sales Manager.

“Over the past two plus years, Angenette has proven herself to be a strategic sales manager and a strong leader. She is a seasoned marketing and communications professional. I am thrilled to put Angenette’s creativity and expertise to work on AM 1160 and have her lead Chicago’s talented sales team,” said Jeff Reisman, VP/GM of Salem Media Group Chicago.

“I’m excited to take on this new role and continue to grow Salem Chicago’s revenue, both audio and digital, through Salem’s full suite of product solutions,” stated Angenette.