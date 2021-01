Longtime KMJ Fresno host Ray Appleton criticized how the media was covering the Capitol Hill riots by saying on his show that “certain news editors should be hanged … maybe.”

The Fresno Bee was first to report the rant from the 70-year old Conservative talker, who’s been with KMJ for 34 years, later took to Facebook to clarify what he meant. The apology is no longer on Appleton’s Facebook page, however the paper had a screen grab of it, which you can see below.