How To Be Productive Working From Home

(By Richard Lane) When Radio Ink Editor-in-Chief Ed Ryan asked me to write an article for Radio Ink, I told him I’d be happy to — and sarcastically added, “How about a story about going back to the office instead of working from home so I don’t have to work so hard?”

But this is the new normal, whatever that means, right? Honestly, in sales you should have a different day every day, facing challenges, creating marketing plans, servicing and most importantly, seeing clients and prospects.

But in this COVID-19 world, have things changed. And they don’t just change daily, it seems like they change hourly. But how do you distinguish between what is urgent and what is necessary? Let’s not confuse activity with productivity — those are two separate things that I’ve seen blurred over the years.

Here are some thoughts on how to stay productive and motivated while working at home in sales.

I’ve encouraged our team to set up a home office, away from distractions and with a good Internet connection. That does not include the bed! I’ve been on several Zoom calls over the months with prospects or clients and their backs were up against the headboard. Frankly, you still need to be professional.

Once you’ve settled into your “office place,” get your morning routine together. I believe all of us crave structure, and a solid morning routine is key. Get up, work out (so important to have exercise throughout the week and clear your mind and body), read the news, become informed, and tackle some non-sales activity.

Then dive into your virtual sales meeting or camera-ready appointments for the day, and look good! One important aspect about these meetings that I’m shifting on now is the need to space out or even eliminate some camera meetings. They are indeed very important, but we are all being “over-Zoomed.”

News stories are reporting this new phenomenon, and frankly, TV anchors spend less time on camera than we do. There is no way we can be fresh after six or eight virtual meetings in one day. Space out your time so you have a chance to pivot and think before the next meeting.

Since many events were cancelled in 2020 and now, going into Q1, we are discussing new creative and conceptual selling ideas as a team. Input is being asked from everyone, and often it’s an old idea with a fun virtual or on-air spin! During these interactions there is a lot of laughter, and it’s very positive. People are missing out on the day-to-day interaction, so when we can do group meetings or even creative one-on-ones, it’s collaborative.

Cumulus has really been behind digital sales training and taking it to a whole other level during the last eight months. All of us are taking time to grow and push boundaries with all the digital platforms that are available. There have been several sales in the last few months that never had to do with a demo or a CPP — it was about geotargeting, contextual targeting, and retargeting that yielded big three-month campaigns. That excites and motivates sales reps and gets them to expand their sales toolbox.

Lastly, communicate clearly and concisely. The sales team and I and all departments are in constant communication, and sometimes just a phone call works better and faster than e-mail. Keep up the verbal communication, and don’t just rely on expressing an idea or thought on e-mail.

Those are some of my key thoughts on how to stay motivated and productive while working at home. It’s about a productive routine, being prepared, being available, and collaborative and positive communication.

Richard Lane is a 2020 Radio Ink Radio Wayne Award winner. He is the General Sales Manager for WBAP and KLIF in Dallas and can be reached at [email protected]