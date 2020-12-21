Chubb Rock Joins United Stations

In 2021, Chubb Rock will be moving his entire lineup of programming over to United Stations. The deal includes the The Chubb Rock Show with SiMan Baby, Diggin’ in Tha Crates and Authentic Caribbean.

Chubb Rock was born in Brooklyn as Richard Simpson and has based his music career in Atlanta. After a start in the late 1980’s, the early 1990’s saw Chubb Rock become a chart-topping Hip Hop artist who in one successful run had three number one hits on the Billboard Top Rap Singles chart all from one album. His radio career includes stints at WWPR “Power 105” in New York and WRNB in Philadephia. It was in New York that his weekend specialty show of Old School mixes came to life, and that project paved the way for Chubb Rock’s current weekend show, “Diggin’ In Tha Crates.” Chubb Rock first teamed up with SiMan Baby at WAMJ-FM “Majic 107.5,” where they were #1 with adults and women; known for great celebrity interviews and an up-beat, music intensive show. The pair have been in syndication for nearly two years. Apart from radio, Chubb Rock has maintained a presence in the music world and has been highly sought after for as many as 100 live appearances a year in Urban radio markets.

In marking the addition of the Chubb Rock programming to the company’s lineup, Andy Denemark of United Stations commented, “Having Chubb Rock and his team as partners for daily and weekend programming is a dream, and it’s a great way to start off the new year. The daily show is topical and funny, and because good content wins, the program is right on target for audiences in all market sizes and any time slot. We’re excited to expand the reach of the show and have more station operators reap the rewards of having The Chubb Rock Show on their airwaves.” Chubb Rock added, “We know we do great radio every day, and we’re excited to start a new partnership that will take us to the next level. We’re also proud that our listeners and our advertisers have come to expect honest and entertaining radio from our broadcast team, and we will continue to work hard to earn and keep that respect.”