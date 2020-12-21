Another Children’s Hospital Benefits

The Lurie Children’s Hospital Radiothon in Chicago raised more than $400K. iHeart Media Chicago stations 93.9 LITE FM and ROCK 95 FIVE hosted the radiothon.

On-air personalities Melissa Forman, Robin Rock, Mick Lee, Delilah, Angi Taylor, Walt Flakus and Klinger encouraged listeners to call or donate online to help fuel research, support families and provide much-needed care to children in the community. $405,000 was raised.

“Thank you, Chicago! I am so proud of our iHeartMedia Chicago team, listeners, advertisers, and the Chicagoland community for stepping up during this very critical time to support Lurie Children’s,” said Matt Scarano, President of iHeartMedia Chicago.