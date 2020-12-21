CMG Houston Raises Over $300K

Cox Media Group Houston stations: The New 93Q, Country Legends 97.1 and 106.9 & 107.5 Houston’s Eagle Radiothon raised $364,000. The 17th annual event benefits Texas Children’s Hospital.

“After the crazy year we’ve had, it’s more important than ever for our stations to do everything within our power to give back to our communities,” said Johnny Chiang, DOO. “Thanks to our loyal and generous listeners, we did just that! I couldn’t be prouder of our fans, and the incredibly hard-working team members.”

The core theme of this year’s Radiothon was COVID-19 and how it has created even more health risks and further isolated patients who are already afflicted with deadly and debilitating diseases at TCH.