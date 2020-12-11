Beasley Detroit Host Pulls in $40K

KISS-FM Detroit weekend host Mildred Gaddis teamed up with McDonald’s, UAW and The EMG Foundation for the 2020 Drive-Thru Bed in a Bag Radiothon to raise over $40,000 to provide sleeping bags for the homeless.

The sleeping bags will be distributed throughout Martin Luther King Weekend in January by Mildred and her team of volunteers.

The two-hour event was held at a McDonalds in Detroit. Local community leaders made socially distanced appearances throughout the broadcast to help Mildred to encourage listeners to drive thru and drop off donations.

Gaddis, host of the Mildred Gaddis Show, heard Sunday mornings on 105.9 KISS-FM in the Motor City, dedicated her entire show last weekend to raising funds to provide sleeping bags for the homeless. “I believe no matter who we are, the fact that we exist demands and requires that we serve humanity,” said Gaddis.