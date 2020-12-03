New Host Set For The Fanatic In Philly

John Kincade has been named as the new Morning Host at 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia. The John Kincade Show will officially begin on Monday, January 4, 2021.

“We have a very clear vision for what we want to accomplish at the station and adding John Kincade is a giant leap towards accomplishing those goals,” said Chuck Damico, PD. “Our team is thrilled that he chose 97.5 The Fanatic for his homecoming to Philadelphia. We’re excited about the future!”

Kincade was a recent COVID casualty at Dickey Broadcasting’s 680 The Fan in Atlanta. He had been a mainstay at the station since 2000, Co-hosting Buck and Kincade.

“It is with immense honor and pleasure that I’ve been given the opportunity to return home to Philadelphia thanks to Beasley Media Group and the leadership of 97.5 The Fanatic” said Kincade. “From the beginning of my search for a new radio home, my conversations with Joe Bell and Chuck Damico were the most enthusiastic and interesting. It became clear to me that joining the team at The Fanatic was the best place for me to start this next chapter.”