FSR Adds Another NFL Vet

Fox Sports Radio has added eight-year NFL veteran Geoff Schwartz to its weekend lineup. Schwartz joins FSR personality Steve Hartman to co-host the live Saturday timeslot.

Schwartz, who has served as one of the primary fill-in hosts for FSR’s Outkick The Coverage with Clay Travis for the past three years and is a weekly guest on the show, is the 10th former NFL player to be added to FSR’s live weekend lineup.

“Building on what’s already the strongest weekend lineup in the game, Geoff’s entertaining and thoughtful approach takes it up yet another notch,” said Don Martin, SVP Sports Programming for Premiere Networks.

“I’m thrilled to join Fox Sports Radio and its industry-leading lineup of broadcasters,” said Schwartz. “I look forward to adding to the network’s great coverage of the NFL and beyond, while complementing my work for Fox Sports Digital.”