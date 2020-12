Educational Media Foundation is adding KZGO-FM in St. Paul and KQGO-FM in Edina to its growing roster of stations. The seller is the Minnesota-based Pohlad Companies. The purchase price for the stations has not been released yet.

KZGO-FM operates at 95.3 MHz with 0.90 kW at 846’ HAAT.

KQGO-FM operates at 96.3 MHz with 19.0 kW at 253’ HAAT.

KALIL & CO. was the exclusive broker for this deal.